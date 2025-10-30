Photos: Trump hosts trick-or-treaters for White House Halloween bash

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted star athletes, princesses, dinosaurs and at least one Trump impersonator at the White House's annual Halloween event Thursday.
Hours after the president returned from a days-long trip to Asia, the first couple — sans costumes — spent just under an hour handing out full-size chocolate bars to a line of trick-or-treaters, including military and law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families and the children of Trump administration staffers.
"It's a long line," Mr. Trump shouted to the press at one point, according to a pool reporter. "It's almost as big as the ballroom."
The Air Force Band played a combination of spooky tunes and pop hits, including instrumental versions of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."