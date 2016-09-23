Photos show persons of interest in Deep Ellum sex assault

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking the public to help them find two men who grabbed a woman walking on Elm Street in Deep Ellum early Sunday and sexually assaulted her.

Have you seen these men? Police in Dallas want to talk to them.

The two men approached the woman, who is in her 20s, about 3 a.m. Sunday while she was walking alone in the 3300 block of Elm Street, police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the men was armed with a gun and grabbed her. Both men then sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police described the man with the gun as black, about 18 years old and 5-foot-6. He has a thin build, short curly hair and was wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black shorts and white socks, police said.

The other attacker is shorter and was wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap, police said.

Police want citizens to stay on alert for anyone matching their descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214.671.3616. Or to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

