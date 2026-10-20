Watch CBS News
Local News

Person of interest wanted after 2 shot near Weatherford, sheriff's office says

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest after a shooting left two people injured on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies are trying to locate 22-year-old Ozzy Fierros in connection with the incident that happened in the 4500 block of Arrowhead Drive, south of Weatherford.

ozzy-fierros.jpg
Parker County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said two people, who haven't been identified, were transported to a Fort Worth hospital in unknown conditions.

Fierros, who is believed to be armed, is wanted for questioning, the sheriff's office said. If anyone has information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue