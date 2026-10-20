Person of interest wanted after 2 shot near Weatherford, sheriff's office says

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest after a shooting left two people injured on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies are trying to locate 22-year-old Ozzy Fierros in connection with the incident that happened in the 4500 block of Arrowhead Drive, south of Weatherford.

Parker County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said two people, who haven't been identified, were transported to a Fort Worth hospital in unknown conditions.

Fierros, who is believed to be armed, is wanted for questioning, the sheriff's office said. If anyone has information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.