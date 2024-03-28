Watch CBS News
Perfect Opening Day weather followed by a warm weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Happy Thursday, and more importantly, Happy Opening Day! We couldn't have asked for better weather – there's been abundant sunshine, temps are in the upper 60s and 70s, and the southerly winds aren't too strong.

It'll be clear and mild for anyone leaving the stadium tonight, but get ready for the winds to pick up overnight!

Southerly winds will keep temperatures on the more mild side Friday morning, especially compared to the 30s and 40s we've dealt with most of the week. And highs will be even warmer Friday afternoon, in the mid and upper 70s for most in North Texas!

But we've got to be prepared for the gusty southerly winds Friday. Brittany was talking about it all morning – winds will be gusting over 30 mph pretty consistently on Friday. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if wind gusts reach 40 mph at times.

While the winds won't be quite as gusty this weekend, definitely still expect breezy southerly winds. At least we'll get to enjoy highs in the low 80s!

Early next week, be prepared. It's looking more likely that a weather alert may be needed for storms late Monday into Tuesday morning. It looks to be fairly isolated shower activity in the afternoon, but as the cold front approaches late Monday, we are expecting some stronger storms. It's still too early to talk exact timing or threats, but as of Thursday afternoon, it looks like all types of severe weather would be possible.  

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area highlighted as a risk for stronger storms. This is five days out, so it's definitely something we will be watching closely.  

Enjoy the warm and windy conditions these next few days. We'll be ready for storms late Monday, and we'll also be ready for the cooldown by midweek next week.

