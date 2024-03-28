Watch CBS News

Heads up for a warm and gusty Friday

Southerly winds will keep temperatures on the more mild side Friday morning, especially compared to the 30s and 40s we've dealt with most of the week. And highs will be even warmer Friday afternoon, in the mid and upper 70s for most in North Texas!
