Court to decide fate of Abu the spider monkey amid safety, legal concerns

Video and documents released to CBS News Texas by the Pelican Bay Police Department describe a cute furry Mexican spider monkey as a wild, dangerous animal that must go before a judge on Thursday in Pelican Bay.

Abu, the spider monkey, won't understand the legal fight, but those going to court know what's at stake: where he lives and whether he will continue to live.

CBS News Texas contacted Abu's owner, Carmen, as listed in Pelican Bay police documents, and her last known attorney for comment. So far, neither has responded.

Texas "monkey woman" and Abu involved in police encounter, bite incident

"I'm just a little emotional," Carmen said as she spoke with authorities coming to get Abu from her home on September 3. Their visit was cordial, and Carmen was cooperative after Abu bit Pelican Bay Police Sgt. Justin Spurgeon.

In a video of Spurgeon released to CBS News Texas, the officer pulls up near Carmen and two others. Police documents identify the others as her husband and daughter.

"Carmen Carmen, right? Let me take a picture of that monkey. My daughter wants to see it," Spurgeon said.

The police sergeant stated that public safety officials had come into contact with the animal during a previous call. Carmen said that for two and a half years, she had walked around the city with Abu—even taking pictures with public safety personnel. Everyone, she said before hiring an attorney who stopped her from speaking, knows her as the "monkey lady."

Nine seconds after Spurgeon gets out of the vehicles. Someone said, "No. No." What happened is not in view of his vehicle's camera. Spurgeon comes back to his vehicle and drives away. He and Carmen said Abu bit the father of two.

"It just leaned forward, grabbed my arm fairly quickly, and then bit me on the elbow," Spurgeon said.

Pictures he took show two puncture wounds and some bleeding. Spurgeon said he went to urgent care. Five days later, Carmen agreed to voluntarily quarantine Abu for ten days. Officers asked the owner several questions.

OFFICER: So, where did you get him from?

CARMEN: Some guy on Snapchat said that he had a friend who they got him when he was a baby for his 15-year-old son, and his 15-year-old son couldn't take care of him. And I'm like, well, yeah, this isn't a dog.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife believe spider monkey Abu was smuggled into the country

Police documents reveal an agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service believes the spider monkey was likely smuggled into the country, but does not indicate Carmen had anything to do with it. The agency would not comment on the case.

Investigators said they found out the last time Abu got a Tetanus and rabies shot was in May 2023. A state health official told police to find out if Abu has rabies, despite contrary opinions, would require euthanizing the animal.

Pelican Bay opted to expand its quarantine. Carmen agreed to pick up the costs associated with the animal's upkeep and surrender Abu because owning such an animal in Pelican Bay is against the law.

She wanted Abu to leave the Johnson County facility, where he's being kept. Her choice is the Funky Monkey Ranch in Burleson.

A seizure warrant was issued, according to the document, to place Abu in the custody of the Humane Society of North Texas.

Police Chief Brad Anderson said he wanted a judge to decide where the spider monkey goes.

The hearing is on Thursday, September 18, in Pelican Bay.