Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on I-30 in Grand Prairie, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Wednesday evening after getting out of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie, police said.

The collision happened about 7:50 p.m. on the entrance ramp to the eastbound I-30 TEXpress lanes near MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Investigators said the pedestrian had been traveling in a vehicle that broke down. After getting out, the person began walking along the ramp and was struck by a Kia SUV.

Grand Prairie Fire Department paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

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The SUV driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the pedestrian's identity after family members have been notified.

The collision remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.