Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues New York retailer over marketing of chest binders to minors

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued a New York-based online retailer he accuses of deceptively marketing chest binders – compression garments worn to flatten the upper body – to girls as young as nine to support what he describes as gender transitioning.

In a news release, Paxton alleged that Lola Olivia, Inc. is misleading families about the medical dangers associated with its products and violated state consumer protection laws.

"'Transitioning' a minor is child abuse, and any corporation doing it will face swift and unrelenting justice," Paxton said. "It's unconscionable that there are people in this world who are trying to make a fortune by hurting kids, but that's exactly what's going on here."

Claims of undisclosed medical risks

Paxton said he plans on "bringing the full force of the law" against the company for "misleading Texans about the extreme harm that its products cause our kids."

Paxton's office says the company is putting children at risk of serious harm while profiting from products that allegedly cause long‑term damage.

Paxton claims the company failed to disclose at least 28 potential medical risks, including permanent breast damage, back and chest pain, shortness of breath, rib fractures, compromised lung function, and potential difficulty breastfeeding later in life.

Paxton accuses Lola Olivia of deceptive advertising, arguing the company markets chest binders as "safe and effective" for children despite risks.

The attorney general is seeking a temporary restraining order, injunctive relief, and monetary penalties exceeding $1 million.

Information on binding practices

Lola Olivia, Inc. says its products are inclusive undergarments intended for younger users. The company says the garments are designed to offer light compression while still allowing normal breathing and physical development, noting they are not intended to fit tightly around the ribcage.

The Trans Lifeline provides an online resource that discusses binding for all genders.

Lola Olivia, Inc. has not issued any public comment in response to Paxton's lawsuit.

Separate lawsuit announced

Paxton also announced a separate lawsuit this week against Children's Health System of Texas and pediatric doctor Jason Jarin, accusing them of performing illegal "transition" procedures and engaging in Medicaid fraud.