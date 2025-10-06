Pastor Tony Evans restored to ministry more than a year after disclosing moral failure

Dr. Tony Evans, the founding pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, has been restored to ministry nearly a year after confessing to an undisclosed moral failure.

The announcement was made during the Sunday service. Despite that, Evans will not be serving or leading at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, the church said.

Church affirms restoration process

"In alignment with biblical principles and unanimous affirmation of the elder board, Dr. Evans has successfully completed this restoration journey," said Chris Wheel, the church's associate pastor for outreach, during a service billed as "Restoration Sunday."

As the announcement was made, Evans walked onto the church's platform to a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the congregation.

Evans acknowledged moral failure

"Dr. Evans acknowledged in a public statement falling short of God's standard and a need to submit to the church's discipline and restoration process," Wheel said. "We are pleased to report that Dr. Evans has fully submitted to the church's discipline and restoration process."

Evans, a former chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks, stepped down in June 2024. In a statement at the time, he acknowledged the need to align with the values found in the Bible.

"When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God," Evans said. "A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard."

Jonathan Evans to take over

The church announced that Evans' son, Jonathan, is expected to take over as the new lead pastor.

Context follows recent church scandal

The news about Evans comes just three days after Pastor Robert Morris entered a guilty plea in Oklahoma to child sexual abuse charges. He is currently serving six months of a 10-year sentence in the Osage County Jail.