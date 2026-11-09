Parker County parents accused of leaving 1- and 3-year-old children home alone, twice in 1 night, officials say

A Parker County couple is accused of leaving their 1- and 3-year-old children home alone twice in one night while going out to dinner and a bar, officials say.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said it started just after midnight on Sunday when someone reported that two small children might be alone. When deputies arrived, that's exactly what they found.

A few minutes later, though, deputies say the parents, 26-year-olds Breanna and Evan White, showed up at the home.

Deputies said they admitted to leaving their 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter there alone while they went out for dinner earlier that evening, around 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the couple even told deputies they came home after dinner, then decided to go to a local bar, so they left the kids alone again.

"Due to the very young age of both children involved, it isn't reasonable to believe they could fend for themselves in the absence of a parent or guardian," the report states.

Breanna and Evan White were both arrested and charged with child abandonment. Based on jail records, it appears they were booked and released the same day on $5,000 bonds.

As for the children, the sheriff's office says CPS has placed them with family members until the investigation is complete.