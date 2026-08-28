Man arrested for capital murder after body found near burning vehicle in Palo Pinto County, authorities say

A man is facing a capital murder charge after a woman's body was found near a burning vehicle along the Brazos River in Palo Pinto County, authorities said.

Michael Wayne Hatcher has been jailed in connection with the killing, Sheriff JR Patterson said Friday in a news release.

His office received a 911 report of a vehicle on fire just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Oaks Crossing on the Brazos River, the sheriff said.

Deputies and firefighters responded as the massive Ross Fire, now covering more than 85,000 acres, burned in the county.

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Upon arrival, authorities found the burning vehicle and the deceased woman a short distance away, Patterson said. Investigators believed the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Texas Rangers were called in to assist with the investigation.

Investigators identified the suspect despite the wildfire-related difficulties, Patterson said, and at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, authorities arrested Hatcher on suspicion of capital murder.

Details remained limited on Friday. Authorities had not identified the victim, disclosed a possible motive, or explained how investigators connected Hatcher to the killing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.