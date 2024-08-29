Overturned tractor-trailer, fuel spill closes I-20 in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY – A fuel spill on I-20 caused all lanes of traffic to close late Thursday morning.

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-20 eastbound at Cockrell Hill Road, near the Redbird neighborhood in Dallas, spilling fuel on the highway.

CBS News Texas Chopper

CBS News Texas Chopper showed traffic backed up for miles and drivers being forced off I-20 at the Cockrell Hill Road and Camp Wisdom Road exit. The tractor-trailer was also shown lying on its side.

CBS News Texas Chopper

There is no information on the condition of the driver or what led to the accident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.