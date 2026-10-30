Operation: Give Back at the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend

The Airpower Foundation is asking for volunteers to support its efforts to give back to the North Texas community. The foundation, which raises money to support the children and families of fallen military heroes and other veteran's causes, is holding Operation: Give Back at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to the foundation, the mission of the event is "to give back to the community that continues to honor and support America's military heroes and their families." To do that, the Airpower Foundation, its partners and volunteers will spend Saturday morning cleaning up around the Cowtown Coliseum at the Stockyards.

The foundation is asking anyone who is interested in volunteering to fill out a form to register in advance. Volunteers will be provided with coffee, doughnuts and T-shirts.

Operation: Give Back details