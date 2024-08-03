One teen and one adult arrested, another suspect at large after police chase in Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL — One teen and one adult have been arrested after a police chase in Cedar Hill early Saturday morning.

Cedar Hill police were responding to a shots fired call around 3:40 a.m. in the Shadybrook neighborhood when responding officers saw a vehicle leave the area at "a high rate of speed". Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until the suspect vehicle crashed in Duncanville.

A 17-year-old from Dallas and a 20-year-old from Denton were arrested after the crash. Police say a third suspect remains at large.

After searching the suspect vehicle, police located an AK-47-style pistol, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of drugs.

Cedar Hill Police say they are, "grateful that nobody was injured in this incident."

The identities of the suspects arrested have not been released and police have not given a description for the suspect that remains at large.