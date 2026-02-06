One person dies after fire sweeps through home on Fort Worth's southeast side

One person has died after a house fire at a home in the 3800 block of Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth, just west of Highway 287.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the first crews arrived just after 8 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the front of the one-story, wood-frame home.

When they got inside, they pulled out a victim, but that person died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

Arson investigators are being called out, as happens in all deadly fires.