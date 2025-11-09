Watch CBS News
One person found dead inside home after late-night house fire in Dallas, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

One person was found dead after a Saturday night house fire in Dallas that took firefighters nearly an hour to put out, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Recue crews were called to a house fire in the 4000 block of Spring Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Crews said heavy fire was coming from the one-story house.

Within an hour, the fire was out; however, firefighters found an unidentified body inside the home under debris from a partial roof collapse.

Additional DFR crews and Dallas police secured the scene until personnel from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office (ME) took possession of the victim's body. The ME will issue a ruling on the cause of death. The victim has not yet been identified.

