One person dead after Frisco officers shoot man who threatened them with a knife

A man is dead after Frisco police say he advanced towards them with a knife in his hand on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of McKinney Road just before 10 a.m. for a welfare check on a man who was armed and harming himself.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Logan Holliday of Frisco, in a wooded area on the north side of Frisco Commons Park.

When officers approached Holliday, they say he advanced towards them with a knife. Police say they gave Holliday verbal commands for him to stop, but he did not. Officers say, fearing for their lives, they were forced to open fire on Holliday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.