One-on-one with Mavericks rookie guard Sergio De Larrea in Spanish

The Dallas Mavericks are entering the 2026 NBA season with a lot of new faces. One of them is rookie point guard and Spanish national Sergio De Larrea.

De Larrea was selected 25th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, but after a series of trades, the 20-year-old is now in a Mavericks uniform.

He is part of the next wave of Spanish players entering the NBA and feels like his playmaking abilities could help a Mavericks team that is heavy in the front court.

"I feel like I can be a good organizer with my vision of the game and contribute to the team so that the rest of the players have their best performances," De Larrea said.

De Larrea was part of the Mavericks roster during the 2026 Summer league in Las Vegas, averaging 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Over the last five seasons, De Larrea has played for Euroleague team Valencia, and represented Spain in the U-19 FIBA World Cup.

Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio, and Jose Calderon are all Spanish players De Larrea grew up idolizing, and he's hoping he can live up to the legacy his countrymen have left.

"There haven't been a lot of NBA players [from Spain]," De Larrea said. "To be part of that group of players is something that brings me a lot of pride, and above all bring my country to this league and show what we do over there, our values and how we work."