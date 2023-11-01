Watch CBS News
Weather

One more very cold night and morning, plus a freeze warning

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Another chilly morning ahead Thursday
Another chilly morning ahead Thursday 03:01

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We did not officially get to freezing at DFW Wednesday morning, but it was close! Highs were cooler Wednesday, only topping out in the 50s.

download.png

We have one more very cold night ahead. A lot of North Texas should hit 32° or lower, but we expect DFW to stay above freezing.  

download.png

Some of our southeastern counties are under a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, but the metroplex is not included.  

download.png

We will have a nice warming trend to look forward to as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday through Tuesday!  

download.png

Go Rangers!!  

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:31 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.