One more very cold night and morning, plus a freeze warning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We did not officially get to freezing at DFW Wednesday morning, but it was close! Highs were cooler Wednesday, only topping out in the 50s.

We have one more very cold night ahead. A lot of North Texas should hit 32° or lower, but we expect DFW to stay above freezing.

Some of our southeastern counties are under a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, but the metroplex is not included.

We will have a nice warming trend to look forward to as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday through Tuesday!

