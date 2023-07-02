Man arrested in connection to deadly Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 33-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds was lying unresponsive on a second-floor landing when Arlington Police Department officers arrived to an apartment complex on July 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the reported shooting in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane around 11:45 p.m.

Witnesses say two men got into a physical altercation. After the fight was broken up, witnesses say the victim followed the other man to a second-floor apartment where multiple shots were fired and then, the suspected shooter left the scene.

After reviewing evidence in the case, police obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Catderian Strong for one count of murder. He was located on July 2 and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives learned the victim was in a relationship with one of Strong's family members. They believe the two got into an argument over that family member, escalating into a fight and leading to the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after his family has been notified.

Arlington police is asking anyone with information to call Detective VanTreeck at (817) 459-5691. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.