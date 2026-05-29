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One dead and two other cross-country athletes injured in vehicle accident, Sanger ISD confirms

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Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with experience in both English and Spanish news.
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Nathalie Marie Palacios

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One alumnus has died, and two current cross-country athletes were injured in a vehicle accident Thursday night, Sanger ISD posted to its social media page on Friday.

A 2025 graduate of Sanger High School died at the scene, the district said, and "Two additional Sanger High School students were transported to the hospital for medical care."

"This heartbreaking tragedy has impacted our entire school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected," said the district.

The district will have counselors and support staff available to students and staff who need assistance. 

"Counselors will be on call throughout the weekend and available Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for any Sanger ISD student or staff member needing support." 

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Sanger Police Department for more details on the accident.

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