One dead after Dallas house fire, officials say

A man has died after a house fire in Dallas on Sunday night, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 5500 block of W. Purdue Ave. around 6:50 p.m. after an automatic fire alarm was triggered, the report states.

Firefighters responding to the one-story home and reported smoke coming from the front of the home. After making entry, they found and extinguished a fire in the front bedroom/bathroom area of the house.

While putting out that fire, they found the unresponsive body of a man inside.

He was immediately taken to paramedics, who took him to the hospital in critical condition, but he ultimately passed away from his injuries, DFR said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the man has not yet been identified