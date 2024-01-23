Watch CBS News
Olney ISD cancels classes due to flu, COVID outbreaks

By Julia Falcon

OLNEY – Due to outbreaks of flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses, Olney ISD will be closed on Jan. 23 and 24.

The school district says there are excessive absences due to the illnesses. They expect classes to resume on Jan. 25.

OISD maintenance staff will spend the two days sanitizing all facilities, the district said.

Children's Health Systems said that last week, there were 407 hospitalizations related to the flu – a 40% increase from the week prior.

Doctors say the cold temperatures could be a factor in the increase.

Olney is located about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

