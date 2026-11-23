An Oklahoma widow is asking for help after her late husband's pickup truck was stolen from a Dallas hotel parking lot over the weekend. But the truck wasn't the only thing taken. A briefcase containing important estate and financial documents was inside.

"His pickup was like his pride and joy," said Lynda Craddock.

Craddock said her husband, Jack, died suddenly in her arms five months ago. The couple had been married for seven years and had made plans for their future together.

"And it happened so fast, and I just kept thinking, what… why? What is happening, and why?" she said.

Craddock said she was in Dallas for a continuing education course and had parked her husband's white 2021 GMC 2500 Denali at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas-Campbell Centre, off North Central Expressway.

Lynda Craddock

She said she parked the truck Saturday evening and returned around 7 a.m. Sunday to find it missing.

"I came down Sunday morning at 7 o'clock to get in it, so that I could load everything, because I was going to be leaving as soon as the course was over to drive home, and it was gone," Craddock said.

The truck was more than transportation. Craddock said it was one of the last tangible connections she had to her husband.

Lynda Craddock

"So having it stolen is like losing him all over again," she said. "I mean, whenever I drove it, I always felt closer to him."

Craddock said another vehicle was stolen from the hotel parking lot that same night. Dallas police told CBS News Texas they have no leads on who took the truck.

But the truck was not the only thing missing. Inside was a briefcase filled with documents Craddock had been carrying while settling her husband's estate. She said her husband died without a will, leaving her to handle the paperwork.

The briefcase contained death certificates, life insurance information, bank statements, retirement records and other sensitive personal and financial information.

"Bank statements, his 401K, his retirement. His life insurance, every bit of that information is now open to whoever wants to look through it," Craddock said.

She said she is angry that someone took something her husband worked hard to earn.

"I'm angry that someone felt the need to steal something and take something that did not belong to them, that they did not work for," she said.

Now back home in Oklahoma, Craddock is facing her first Thanksgiving without Jack. She is asking people in North Texas to keep an eye out for the truck and help bring it home before the holidays.

"I just want his truck back and all the stuff that was there. And it would mean the world to me to have it back," she said.

The truck is a white 2021 GMC 2500 Denali with Oklahoma license plate HGY-117. Craddock said it also has a "Z" emblem on the front plate.

Anyone who spots the truck is asked to call Dallas Police at 214-373-TIPS (8477).