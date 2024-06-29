Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man: Dallas police

DALLAS – Officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man Friday in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Beltline Road.

Police were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. in response to reports of an aggravated assault and family violence.

The man, who wasn't immediately identified, denied commands of officers to drop the knife, Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. When he didn't and less lethal means failed to work, he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, Lowman said. No officers were injured, she said.

A woman, who was with the man in a tent, was taken to a local hospital, where her injuries were not serious, Lowman said.

Meanwhile, Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a news conference on the shooting on Monday, Lowman said, and body cam footage will be shared.