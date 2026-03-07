Another crash at troubled Oak Cliff roundabout days after city begins fixes

A crash‑prone Oak Cliff roundabout saw another wreck Monday, just days after the city began work on permanent changes.

Neighbors shared video of the crash and captured police conducting a sobriety test on the driver. Moments later, she was detained. CBS Texas has reached out to police to learn whether she was charged.

Wrecks like this have been an issue for people who live on Tyler Street for about two years.

"Three incidents of cars going into these houses, so that's four major accidents right there," said Sydney Richard.

After airborne crash, neighbors demanded action

After a crash in May of last year—when a car went airborne, hit a home, and caught fire—neighbors demanded changes. Signs urging drivers to slow down are posted at the intersection, and last wee,k the city began work on a permanent solution. A concrete barrier is planned, but neighbors question whether it will be enough.

"I don't, I think it's a step forward, but I think what we really need is for police presence to crack down on the drinking and driving, and just reckless driving in general, and then also we need some bumps in the area to help slow people," Richard said.

Speed bumps remain a point of tension

Richard said neighbors have asked the city to install speed bumps.

"They basically have said that it was a major thoroughfare and that with the ambulances in the area and things like that, and also the whole point of the roundabout is to move traffic… and so they feel they feel like they don't work together," she said.

CBS Texas asked the city whether this latest crash might prompt reconsideration of speed bumps, but officials have not responded.

Mother worries about safety

As a mother of two, Richard said she has grown cautious and has even questioned whether her family should move. For now, she said they've decided to stay, but her message to drivers is clear.

"Slow down first of all… You're literally endangering people's livelihood and their lives."