2 people critically hurt, 3 animals dead after house fire in Oak Cliff, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

Two people were injured, and three animals were killed after a fire swept through a home in Oak Cliff Thursday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

According to DFR, a little before 9:30 p.m., crews were called to a home in the 6600 block of Starkey Street. When they arrived at the one-story residence, it was fully engulfed in flames, and crews were told at least two people were inside.

Firefighters began rescue operations, and two people were pulled from the home and transported to local hospitals. DFR said both victims were in critical condition. Their names have not been publicly released.

DFR also said three animals died in the fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze for nearly an hour before declaring it fully out. At this the cause of the fire is under investigation.