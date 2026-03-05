Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade canceled due to rising costs and lost city support

A long-standing North Texas celebration has been canceled.

The Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade in Dallas will not take place this year.

The 40‑year tradition typically draws thousands to the area.

"My heart's broken," said Sylvana Avila Alonzo, an organizer of the event and the founder of the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts, which hosts the parade. "It's a big loss, because the youth love participating, because it affects the whole community."

Alonzo said the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts decided to cancel the parade due to rising costs and the loss of city in‑kind support.

"We did receive some important funding last year that we don't have this year, and it was a big, big support to us," she said.

Financial responsibility for the parade lies with the organization, which relies on fundraising and donations to make it happen. Alonzo said the parade's price tag ranges from $30,000 to $60,000 each year. The group was unable to secure a title sponsor this year and is still in the red from last year's event.

City services no longer available

"There's other items that we cover in producing the event that doubles," Alonzo said.

Alonzo said city in‑kind support typically helps cover barricades, security, and traffic control. But the Dallas Convention and Event Services and the Office of Special Events said no application for assistance was submitted this year.

"We didn't apply because we did the math, we looked at our options, and it just wasn't, it wasn't the right thing to do logically, and fiscally, and everything," Alonzo said.

Street festival will continue

While the parade won't happen this year, Alonzo said the group will still host a Cinco de Mayo street festival. She hopes the parade can return in 2027.

"By having the street fest, it's not all lost, the spirit continues, and the joy," Alonzo said.