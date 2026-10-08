Toddler and baby allegedly stabbed by their mom in Northlake home released from hospital, police say

Two young children who police say were stabbed in the chest by their mother inside their Northlake home have been released from the hospital, while she remains jailed on a $2 million bond on attempted capital murder charges.

The 3-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy are now in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services following Tuesday morning's stabbing, Northlake police said Thursday. Their father, who police say was also attacked, has also been released from the hospital.

Their mother, 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores, faces two charges of attempted capital murder for stabbing the children in the chest early Tuesday morning. Flores' husband was also injured in the stabbing, for which she is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he was also released from the hospital.

Accused mother suffered from postpartum depression, police said

Northlake police officers responded to a call just after 4 a.m. Tuesday from a man who claimed his wife had stabbed him.

According to an arrest document released on Wednesday, the husband told responding officers that Flores' behavior had recently changed as she faced postpartum depression.

Flores' husband told the officers that he had been sleeping on the couch to be closer to the children and that, on the night of the stabbing he saw her walk into the children's bedroom with a candle. They had a verbal confrontation when Flores' husband said he saw that she had a kitchen knife on the bedroom dresser and asked what was going on, but the affidavit said Flores was able to shut him out of the room. He then went back to sleep on the couch.

Flores' husband later heard the children crying and that she attacked him when he opened the bedroom door, he told police. During a struggle for the knife, Flores bit his arm.

The affidavit also said Flores, upon being detained by officers, struggled against them momentarily and said she wanted to talk to her lawyer. She also reportedly told paramedics that she wanted to kill herself and no longer wanted to live.