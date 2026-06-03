How North Texans can navigate World Cup traffic and report suspicious activity

North Texas transportation officials have launched a match‑day travel website to help residents prepare for World Cup‑related traffic, offering schedules, closure maps, and transit guidance for the month‑long tournament.

Residents are also being encouraged to join the World Cup Commuter Challenge from June 11 to July 19 by logging alternative commutes through TryParkingIt.com or the Try Parking It app, earning prize‑drawing entries while helping ease congestion.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging the public to stay vigilant and use the iWatchTexas reporting system to help keep events safe.

Nine matches coming to Arlington

AT&T Stadium – to be temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium – will host nine FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including a semifinal, giving North Texas more games than any other host city. Match dates are June 14, 17, 22, 25, 27, and 30, and July 3, 6, and 14.

"We encourage residents to check travel information before heading out and consider small adjustments on match days," said Natalie Bettger, senior program manager of Congestion Management and System Operations for North Central Texas Council of Governments.

"By planning ahead, we can help keep North Texas moving while welcoming visitors from around the world," Bettger said.

Major delays expected on key corridors

Expect major travel delays during World Cup matches, especially on Interstate 30 and State Highway 360. Both Arlington and the Fair Park area – site of the FIFA Fan Festival – will see heavy congestion and crowded transit.

In response, NCTCOG launched a match-day travel resource, NCTCOG.org/gameplan (and a Spanish version), with schedules, traffic windows, closures, and transit info.

NCTCOG outlines expected impacts

According to NCTCOG:

Expected impacts include increased roadway congestion, higher TRE ridership, longer travel times, and temporary road closures.

Recommended travel adjustments include carpooling or vanpooling, taking alternate routes, adjusting commute times, working remotely when possible, and combining errands.

Transit riders should allow extra time, check service alerts, and use the GoPass app.

Employers are encouraged to support remote work, staggered shifts, and flexible hours.

iWatchTexas promoted for safety reporting

At the same time, DPS is touting the importance of the state's iWatchTexas program to report suspicious activity at World Cup-related events. The system allows anyone to anonymously report behaviors or threats that may be linked to criminal, terrorist, or school‑safety concerns.

With millions of visitors expected, DPS says safety is a shared responsibility.

"Safety and security will be our top priority as Texas hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches," DPS Col. Freeman F. Martin said. "iWatchTexas will play a vital role in that by giving people a simple and effective way to report suspicious behavior and helping law enforcement take quick action to stop potential threats before anything happens. Please, if you see something suspicious, say something."

How to report suspicious behavior

Activity can be reported at iwatchtx.org or by calling 1‑844‑643‑2251. Reports are confidential, take less than five minutes, and are reviewed by analysts, DPS said.

Examples of behaviors to report include:

Comments about harming others

Unusual questions about security procedures

Social media posts about attacks or vandalism

Support for designated foreign terrorist organizations (noting these groups have caused severe harm and human rights violations)

Requests for sensitive information without a need to know

Suspicious purchases such as bomb‑making materials, weapons, or uniforms

Photos or videos of security features

Attempted or actual cyberattacks

iWatchTexas is not for emergencies – call 911 for immediate threats, according to DPS.