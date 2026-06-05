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World Cup fans arrive in North Texas as transit and security ramp up

International fans are already landing in North Texas ahead of World Cup matches, with many—like visiting supporters from Sweden—arriving early to explore and plan their transportation. Transit agencies say they’re prepared for the surge: DART is expanding bus service and increasing rail frequency to 20‑minute intervals. Law enforcement and security teams also report they are ready for the influx of visitors as match day approaches.
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