North Texas woman fatally stabbed uncle after he allegedly told her to start cooking, warrant states

A 32-year-old Tarrant County woman is charged with murdering her uncle the day after Christmas after he allegedly told her to start cooking, police said.

Fort Worth police were called to the 3400 block of Wade Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 26 for a reported stabbing. Responding officers found a white man lying on the living room floor with a stab wound to the chest. The man, Tony Vernon Graham, was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

According to the report, the person who called 911 used a sign-language line to report the incident, and wasn't sure who had stabbed Graham, but thought he could have stabbed himself.

Investigators question victim's niece living in the home

Investigators found that several people lived in the house, including Graham and his niece, Ashley Marie Siebenaller, who both slept in the living room, according to the report.

When officers tried to speak with Siebenaller, they said she was not communicating well, and they initially believed she was non-verbal. When communicating with her by writing, Siebenaller said she didn't know what happened to Graham and denied stabbing him, the report states.

Tarrant County Jail

Bloody knife found on living room couch

A witness told officers she noticed Siebenaller and Graham arguing as she went to take a shower. According to the report, she told officers that when she returned to the living room, she found Graham on the floor, stabbed. She also told officers that Siebenaller was sitting on the couch, silently. When the witness sat down on the couch, she found a bloody knife and placed it on the table.

Others who lived in the house said they were asleep and did not hear anything.

Niece admits to stabbing uncle

Four days later, officers returned and met with Siebenaller again, who they said was communicating much more clearly. She denied any involvement but later admitted to stabbing Graham, the report states.

Siebenaller said Graham stabbed her in the mouth first. Then, she described stabbing him near the couch and said he fell near the doorway. Officers said that was consistent with the crime scene. Officers said they did not notice any injuries on Siebenaller on Dec. 26 or Dec. 30.

Siebenaller told police that she was upset because Graham locked her out of the house when she came back from a doctor's visit and that he "pissed her off" and told her she needed to start cooking.

New knife incident prompts police call

On Jan. 2, a resident of the house called Fort Worth police and said Siebenaller was standing outside his bedroom door with a knife and he was concerned for everyone's safety.

A warrant for Siebenaller, charging her with murder, was issued on Jan. 3. She was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Jan. 5. No bond has been listed.