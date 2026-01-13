North Texas student says she was fired, threatened after viral video about ICE agents at Dallas hotel

A North Texas college student says she lost her job and received online threats after posting a now-viral video revealing ICE agents were staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, where she worked, drawing both backlash and praise online.

Gia, who doesn't want to reveal her last name, is a 20-year-old nursing student who decided last week to post a video saying that ICE agents were staying at the hotel, where she worked as a valet.

"Earlier that morning or the night before, I believe I had seen the young lady Renee Nicole Good, whose life was taken by an ICE agent, and that really hurt me deeply," Gia said, referring to the woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 during a federal operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gia's TikTok video, which now has over 2.5 million views, led to praise from those opposed to increased immigration enforcement but also criticism from others who accused her of doxing the agents staying at the hotel and putting them at risk.

She said that wasn't her intention.

"My intention with the video was to warn families within the community to take shelter if they needed to," she told CBS News Texas.

Gia said her employer fired her after she refused to remove the video.

In a statement, Hilton Anatole said: "Towne Park is aware of the situation at the Hilton Anatole. The associate violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company."

Hilton Hotels and Resorts, which recently faced criticism for refusing rooms to ICE agents in Minnesota, said in a statement: "We respect the privacy of all our guests and addressed directly with the third-party parking company, who has advised us that the individual is no longer employed by their company."

When asked if this was worth losing her job, Gia told CBS News Texas she knew the risk.

"I felt like they were walking around so smug with their shoulders broad, and I just couldn't understand how they could walk around with so much confidence knowing that they're tearing families apart and just hurting people," she said.

Gia said a Bible voice motivated her to speak out.

"And if a stranger who deals with you in your land, you shall not mistreat him. For you are strangers in the land of Egypt, and I am the Lord your God," she said.

She continued, "I just want everybody to understand that we are all immigrants."

Gia has since taken part in Downtown Dallas protests against ICE.

She now faces looking for a new job but insists she has no regrets.