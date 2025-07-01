North Texas Wildlife Center faces eviction, pleads for help to stay open

A Plano-based wildlife rescue center is fighting to stay open after receiving a 60-day eviction notice from the city.

The North Texas Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that has long served as a rehabilitation haven for injured, sick, orphaned and displaced animals, now faces an uncertain future — and time is running out.

Animals arrive daily for care

Every day, the center receives animals in need from across the region. From baby opossums and skunks to turtles and birds, the home-based facility in East Plano has been a lifeline for wildlife.

"We're rooting for the underdogs," said Rebecca Hamlin, president of the nonprofit. "People tend to forget about wildlife."

Last year, the center took in more than 2,400 animals. This year, they've already surpassed that number, treating 2,600 animals in just six months. Hamlin said she believes more people are becoming compassionate about saving wildlife.

Neighborhood site overwhelmed by growth

That compassion has translated into more foot traffic.

"In just six months, we've had 1,200 people knock on the door saying, 'I have a baby animal. I need help,'" Hamlin said.

But the current facility, located in a residential neighborhood, was never intended to handle such volume. On Friday, the city of Plano issued a 60-day notice to vacate.

"Last Friday was chaos," Hamlin said. "Hopefully, we don't have to shut down. That would come to a hard stop, and that's really emotionally difficult. We're glad the city is working with us to give us at least 60 days, but we really need our community to help."

Fundraising to secure new space

The organization is now trying to raise $250,000 to secure a new commercial facility that would allow them to continue operations. So far, they've raised $100,000 and need about $150,000 more.

Without a new location, North Texas could lose one of the only licensed wildlife centers in the region that accepts high-volume, multi-species intakes. Other centers are often more specialized or located hours away.

"Places are expensive. Things are expensive," Hamlin said. "But this is something we have to do."

Closure would strain other rehabbers

If the center is forced to close, Hamlin said many injured or orphaned animals across the metroplex would be left to individual at-home rehabbers, who would likely be overwhelmed.

"I would humbly like to ask North Texas to help make this happen," she said. "Not for me, not for the center, but for the sick and injured animals that come to us."

To donate, visit here.