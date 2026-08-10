North Texas teacher accused of sending inappropriate text messages to teenage student, police say

A North Texas math teacher is facing charges after the Weatherford Police Department said he sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

The department said it was first notified by Child Protective Services in late July that 28-year-old Chase Liles exchanged texts with a 17-year-old student. A warrant for his arrest was obtained, and he was taken into custody on August 6. He is now charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony. Bond for Liles was set at $50,000.

Chase Liles Parker County Jail

On Monday, Weatherford ISD confirmed to CBS News Texas that Liles was a math teacher at Weatherford High School, but had resigned from his position on August 5. The district said it worked closely with police and alerted both the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the State Board of Educator Certification. The district said it could not provide additional information beyond that, citing privacy laws and the ongoing legal process.

Weatherford Police are still investigating to see if there are other victims. Anyone with more information is asked to email Detective Jake Yarborough at jyarborough@weatherfordtx.gov.