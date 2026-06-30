Two North Texas drivers arrested after fleeing attempted traffic stops and crashing, DPS says

Two North Texas drivers led state troopers on separate pursuits Tuesday – one abandoning a child in a crashed car in Fort Worth and the other striking a truck tractor in Parker County – before both were taken into custody.

In Tarrant County, troopers attempted to stop a white Hyundai Elantra around 1:45 p.m. near New York Avenue and East Berry Street when the driver fled, crashed into a creek bed, and ran off on foot, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A child was found in the vehicle and taken to a hospital with non‑incapacitating injuries before being released to a legal guardian, DPS said.

The suspect, 30‑year‑old Trevion Mark of Fort Worth, was arrested nearby without incident and charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, according to DPS.

In Parker County, troopers tried to stop a blue Dodge Dart around 9 a.m., but the driver fled and entered a closed roadway at I‑20 and exit 420, striking a truck tractor, DPS said.

The driver, 39‑year‑old Esias Henry of Fort Worth, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to DPS.

Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.