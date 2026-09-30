North Texas trio of friends creates Mexa Golf to bring culture and representation to the golf course

Most major brands set up campaigns and limited-edition lines for celebrations like Cinco de Mayo or Día de los Muertos.

But Axel Gaona says they wanted "something that really inspired the community to get out and feel welcomed at the [golf] courses" all year round.

Gaona, Joe Guerrero and Fabian Morales only started playing golf a few years ago, in 2024.

Though they grew up in communities near local golf courses, they had never considered the sport before. The three North Texas friends took up golfing with a shared set of golf clubs.

"I saw some used clubs for like 15 bucks," said Guerrero. "And I was like, okay, I'll take a chance."

Now, they've co-founded a brand that represents them and their community on and off the golf course.

"One of the first things I realized was that there wasn't enough representation for the Hispanic community," said Gaona.

"I think for a very long time, golf has been seen as a sport that only wealthy people play," said Guerrero. "And that has changed a lot, especially here in Fort Worth. There's a lot of courses that are not super pricey. But I think it's important for the community to feel like to feel welcomed in a space that hasn't been really designed or has been really promoted for, you know, the, the, for the Hispanic community."

"We're not really being excluded, but we're just not taking the chance of going out there and playing the game."

"I feel really proud of what we're doing at Mexa Golf and joining other brands that were there before us. But I think we're all striving towards the same goal. We're all just trying to open up the game and grow the game," said Gaona.

"These brands are already out there; we're not competing against them. We're actually working with them to propel the sport forward."

They're bringing the unity of the culture to the golfing community.

"As Hispanics, as Mexicans, there's always something that we're doing and it's all of us together," said Guerrero. "It's like everyone's coming and we're all bringing our own thing and we're gonna have a good time. We're all going to be together in some way… keep instilling that in future generations."

"I feel like we've, inspired of a lot of people like close friends, close family members. When we first started, they were also, like, asking those questions like, 'oh, you golf?' And, 'I want to get into golf,' said Morales.

"We brought people out to the golf course, and they liked it. So yeah, it's good inspiration."

The trio shared their desire to reach a younger demographic, to make them feel "identified" with what they are doing with their brand.

"The mission for Mexa Golf is to really be in every course possible for our culture to enter those spaces that we haven't been invited to before, and just take it with grace and be respectful to the game while still just being part of it and growing it," said Gaona. "We just want to join the movement and, you know, keep it going up from there."