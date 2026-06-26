North Texas tourist spots see visitor increases during World Cup

North Texas is only halfway into a summer of nine World Cup matches, and some of the region's most popular tourist destinations say they have already benefited from thousands of out‑of‑town visitors.

From the Stockyards to Southfork Ranch, DFW's signature sites report a spike in summer business.

Swedish soccer fans visiting North Texas are also showing their enthusiasm for the TV show Dallas. A group from Sweden toured Southfork Ranch in Parker after attending last night's match in Arlington.

"We grew up watching this series, and it's something Dallas is known for," said Anders Olsson, visiting from Sweden.

The group said the show was a weekly tradition in Sweden in the early 1980s, when families gathered to watch it on one of the country's two TV channels.

Southfork's international appeal

Southfork Ranch operators say the home of J.R. Ewing remains a major draw for fans from the 56 countries where the series aired over parts of five decades. Welcome signs for every World Cup country are displayed on-site, and visitors from Belgium, Austria, and Brazil have already signed them.

"They all have these wonderful stories about watching it with parents or grandparents," said Lucretia Buckett, Southfork Ranch operations manager. "That was the thing after dinner – we all sat down together and did it as a family."

Southfork reports a 62% increase in foot traffic through June.

Other DFW attractions see growth

Other North Texas destinations – including the Fort Worth Stockyards, Sundance Square, and La Gran Plaza – report an 8% increase in out‑of‑market visitors compared to the same time last year.

The Sixth Floor Museum in Dealey Plaza has expanded to seven‑day‑a‑week operations during the World Cup. The museum says it is experiencing sellout days and a steady flow of football fans that aligns with match schedules in Arlington.

Discounts and exploration between matches

Both the Sixth Floor Museum and Southfork Ranch are offering discounts to soccer fans visiting North Texas. Many are spending their time between matches exploring local attractions.

"It was probably one of the biggest TV programs back in the day," one visitor said. "I'm very impressed and looking forward to seeing more."