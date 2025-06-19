Former scoliosis patients return to Scottish Rite for Children to bring joy to other patients

From patients to performers: Girls bring hope to Scottish Rite for Children

June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month, and two North Texas teens returned Thursday to a place that once changed their lives — Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas.

Former patients take the stage

Livvy Zerega and Georgia Redman spent years undergoing treatment at the hospital for severe scoliosis. Now, they're back — not as patients, but as performers.

"This place will always have a special place in my heart," said Livvy, who was once treated for a spinal curvature so severe she underwent surgery and still has numbness in part of her back.

Georgia, too, remembers her own health battle vividly.

"It kind of kept progressively getting worse," she said.

Cinderella performance brings joy

Now healed, both girls took the stage in a performance of Cinderella, brought to the hospital by North Texas Performing Arts. Livvy played the Fairy Godmother, while Georgia appeared as one of the stepsisters.

Their goal? To give hope to the young patients sitting in the audience — kids going through their own health battles.

Giving back through art

"It feels good to try and show Scottish Rite the love they gave me," Georgia said. "To give back a little of everything they did for us."

Livvy's mother, Caydi Zerega, said watching her daughter perform was emotional.

"To know that you can go from it being a real struggle just to get out of bed, to this, just a short time later, it shows what kind of hope this place provides," she said.

Hope After Healing

For Livvy and Georgia, singing and dancing is more than just a hobby — it's a reminder that there's life after scoliosis.

"Whatever you're going through, you can get better," Livvy said.