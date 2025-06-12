North Texas teen selected to train with Dirk Nowitzki's former coach in Germany

A young North Texas basketball player is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train overseas with the same coach who helped shape NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Freshman heads to Germany

Michael "Tise" Lawson CBS News Texas

At just 14 years old, Michael "Tise" Lawson, a freshman at Grace Preparatory Academy in Arlington, has been selected to attend a basketball camp in Germany led by Holger Geschwindner, Nowitzki's longtime mentor and trainer.

"I'm going to be going to Germany for a basketball camp, and I'm excited and preparing for it," Lawson said.

Only American selected

Lawson was the only American chosen for the camp, a selection made by the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

"I was just thanking God, especially," he said.

Unconventional training methods

Geschwindner is known for his unconventional training methods, which include dancing and rowing, in addition to traditional basketball drills. In a past interview with VICE Sports, he explained how his approach differs from typical American trainers.

"He doesn't do what you see trainers here in America do," Lawson said. "I personally think he is one of the greatest coaches ever."

Dirk sends encouragement

Lawson's story has even caught the attention of Nowitzki himself, who sent a video message wishing him luck.

"It's a big tradition, and we are excited to include Michael Lawson this year," Nowitzki said in the message.

Family beams with pride

As Lawson prepares to head overseas, his father, Lanre Lawson, said the opportunity is a dream come true.

"This is his dream. He wants to be in the NBA, and this makes a huge difference in his life," he said.

Hard work pays off

Lawson's coach, Fred Campbell, said the teen's work ethic sets him apart.

"High school basketball is highly competitive here in North Texas," Campbell said. "We get a lot of reps up, and we just have fun in the gym and stay consistent with it. When you're the most committed, you get rewarded with cool trips like this."

Confidence and gratitude

Lawson credits his coaches and support system for helping him reach this moment.

"Thanks to Coach Fred and others, they all prepared me for this moment," he said. "I found confidence, confidence I didn't even know I had."

Ready for the challenge

As he heads to Germany, Lawson says he's ready to take his shot — and prove what he's made of.