North Texas superintendent, school police chief on leave over unspecified allegations

Two top officials at Pilot Point ISD in Denton County are on paid leave as the district investigates a complaint against them, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.

The letter, from the district's board of trustees, said the superintendent and the chief of the district's police department were placed on administrative leave "out of an abundance of caution" to allow an independent investigation.

The letter did not provide any specifics about the complaint against Superintendent Shannon Fuller or PPISD Police Chief Eric Dortch. The board said it has identified someone to serve as the acting superintendent, who they will announce when an agreement is reached. PPISD police officer Dee Carter will serve as the acting police chief, the letter said.

"The Board is committed to ensuring this does not impact the operations of the District and its dedication to the continued success of its students, staff, and the community," the letter said.

According to their respective LinkedIn pages, Fuller has been with Pilot Point ISD since March of 2024 and Dortch since August of 2024.