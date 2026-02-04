Students across North Texas walk out over ICE as state threatens consequences for districts

Students across North Texas continue to participate in anti‑ICE protests and walkouts, raising questions about free speech, school discipline and now potential consequences from the state.

Wednesday brought another round of demonstrations, with dozens of students from Haltom High School in Birdville ISD protesting ICE.

"We're speaking for the people who cannot speak for themselves; they are in fear of getting deported, so we are speaking out for them," said a student from Haltom High.

Wednesday afternoon, at least 70 students walked out of Hurst Junior High.

An HEB ISD spokesperson said students who participated will receive an unexcused absence, adding that disruptions to the instructional environment may result in disciplinary action.

The district said it will be determined on a case‑by‑case basis.

Districts weigh discipline and rights.

"Yes, you do have a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right does not extend to the point where your behavior constitutes a disruption to the learning environment," said Julie Leahy, with the Texas Classroom Teachers Association.

In response to the protests, the Texas Education Agency is now warning school districts they could face investigations and even a potential loss of funding over student walkouts. The guidance comes after Gov. Greg Abbott also threatened to strip funding from schools involved, saying "disruptive walkouts" should not be immune from criminal behavior.

TEA outlines possible consequences

TEA's guidance on student walkouts includes:

Students who walk out must be marked absent

Districts could lose state attendance funding

Educators who facilitate walkouts face investigation and possible loss of licensure

School districts could face state intervention, including a monitor or board of managers

Leahy said these situations are fraught with peril.

"We've never seen a situation where the governor has threatened to do something like this, and so we are, we're not certain what that would actually look like in the event that the governor was to do that. So, we're obviously concerned about that," she said.

Teachers say pressure is unprecedented

While student protests and disciplinary responses from districts are not new, Leahy said the TEA taking a position and threatening consequences is. When that's added to the challenge of balancing students' First Amendment rights with maintaining a safe learning environment, she said, it puts educators in a difficult position.

"When you have to add that additional element of, you know, are we doing the correct thing as far as the governor's perception and TEA's perception is concerned, that just adds a whole new element that really is not something that we've seen in the past," said Leahy.

Districts respond to state guidance

CBS News Texas contacted several school districts on Wednesday to ask about the TEA's guidance.

Fort Worth ISD shared a statement that reads in part:

"The District respects students' rights to express their views in appropriate ways. At the same time, instruction must remain the priority during the school day, and students are expected to remain in class and follow campus procedures to support a safe, orderly learning environment and minimize disruption to instruction.

"Accordingly, and consistent with guidance from TEA, the District will continue our current process of marking students that walk out with an unexcused absence. When walkouts occur, FWISD campuses follow established safety, attendance, and supervision protocols to account for students and to ensure uninterrupted instructional time continues for those who remain in class.

"Students are expected to remain on campus unless they are checked out through normal procedures. When students leave school grounds for non‑district‑sponsored events, the district is unable to supervise or account for them, which raises safety concerns."