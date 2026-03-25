North Texas student teachers surprised with $12,500 checks to support unpaid classroom work

A group of North Texas college students training to become teachers got a life‑changing surprise this week.

Nine seniors in UNT Dallas' teacher residency program were presented with $12,500 checks funded by the university.

Many of the students work full-time in North Texas classrooms without pay.

"During your clinical teaching semester, you're in the classroom five days a week, so working is very difficult," Laryssa Medina said. "For me, this check means everything. I mean, it's a wonderful blessing that I've been granted."

"I got to quit my job, so now I just go to school and have more time to study for my certification exam," Alanna Baker said.

Support aimed at teacher shortage

Program leaders say that kind of support can make a difference, especially for first‑generation college students, as North Texas continues to face a teacher shortage.

"There's definitely a teacher shortage, but I'll say it's more specifically a shortage of qualified teachers," said Emily Waneck, UNT Dallas Director of Clinical Practice. "There's a shortage of certified teachers. We're pushing out fully certified teachers into the local school districts."

Preparing for the classroom ahead

Medina graduates in May and already knows the kind of teacher she wants to be.

"It's giving the students a trusted adult because not every student has that, and being that for students is so important," she said.

She says this check isn't just an investment in her -- it's an investment in the classroom she's about to lead.