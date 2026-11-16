A North Texas student pilot who found himself caught in Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop resumed his flight training on Monday.

Mosab Nadi is getting another shot at a cross-country flight after his last one was interrupted Friday.

"I think I'm more confident," he said. "It did make me trust my training and... everything I've been through... so I can't wait to fly again."

Friday, he was nearing the end of his flight when air traffic control told him there was a nationwide ground stop.

Nadi returned to the airfield where he had taken off from. He says he learned several lessons that day. Nadi's certified flight instructor says his student did everything right.

"Having a nationwide ground stop was very uncommon, so we don't usually train for those, but we do train for emergency scenarios," Adrian Wong said. "When I heard the audio, I was very proud of him."

Monday, Nadi's flight was smooth.

"It was amazing, and now I got my endorsement, so I can go to any tower, you know, airport," Nadi said.

He's one step closer to his private pilot license.