North Texas student pilot safely lands after surprise nationwide FAA ground stop during first solo flight

As Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop went into effect, North Texas student pilot Mosab Nadi was already in the air on his first solo cross-country flight.

He said he was nearing the end of his flight when an air traffic controller told him there was a ground stop nationwide and advised him land the plane.

"I was so shocked," he said. "To me, I was just speaking to ATC, the Fort Worth center, five minutes ago and that was news. I was just speaking to them."

He told the air traffic controller he is a student pilot who was doing his first solo cross-country and didn't know what do.

She told him to land. Nadi said he headed back to Hicks Airfield, the same airfield where he had taken off from.

"I felt confident enough in my skills to do it," he said.

He landed successfully.

"The feeling of relief was unimaginable," he said. "I was still confused. It's so major. This does not happen at all. It's not even something that I talked about with my instructor."

Nadi's interaction with air traffic control has now been shared across social media, drawing widespread attention nationwide.

"I was so surprised," he said. "This is so unique in so many ways. I could not believe it."

Overall, he said his training at Raptor Flight School made him feel prepared for the moment and, despite what happened, he can't wait to get up in the air again.

"I can't wait for the sky to clear again so I can do my second cross-country," he said.