Student burned after hot water poured on them at North Texas school, officials say

A student at North Crowley 9th Grade Campus suffered burns Thursday after another student poured hot water on them, according to Crowley ISD.

The district said a second student who was nearby was also affected.

Staff intervened immediately and called emergency medical services, and the campus was briefly placed on a medical hold while the situation was addressed, the district said.

Crowley ISD said it is investigating and will handle the matter under the Student Code of Conduct. The district said it cannot share further information because of student privacy laws, adding that "the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority."

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.