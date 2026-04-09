A North Texas man is spinning his way into the record books – literally.

Matt Doolan, a professional sign spinner, has been crowned world champion for the second time after competing at the World Sign Spinning Championship in Las Vegas in March.

Doolan said what started as a teenage side hustle quickly turned into a passion – and eventually, a career.

"As soon as I started sign spinning, I was the best," Doolan said. "After six months … we had our first boot camp, and after that, I was sold."

Familiar face on street corners

Doolan has become a recognizable presence on North Texas street corners over the years, using high‑energy tricks and choreography to advertise businesses. But now, he holds the official title of the best sign spinner in the world.

Doolan won the 2026 World Sign Spinning Championship in Las Vegas back in March. His winning routine was a full‑circle moment – set to the song "Hey You" by the band 311. Doolan previously appeared in the group's music video as a teenager, performing similar sign tricks.

"I basically recreated the music video live for everybody there," he said.

Routine earns top score

The performance helped secure him the top spot – along with a cash prize.

"Me and my wife and my kids were all crying and hugging," Doolan said. "It felt like the end of an '80s movie."

Now, Doolan is taking his talents beyond the street corner, teaching others the art of sign spinning and continuing to grow his business.

CBS News Texas reporter Amelia Mugavero – a previous world champion baton twirler – put her own spinning skills to the test.

Shared skills between sports

Mugavero first learned baton twirling at a studio in Garland, Texas, and later earned the prestigious role of Feature Twirler for the University of Illinois' Marching Illini. She performed at all home football games, Chicago Bears games, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

Doolan said the skill sets between baton twirling and sign spinning can overlap.

"We have much respect for baton twirlers," Doolan said.

Friendly spinoff showdown

The two faced off in a friendly spin‑off, showcasing their different styles.

Doolan said his goal goes beyond competition.

"We're spreading smiles, spreading love, and of course, spreading awareness," he said.