North Texas sheriff fights surge in fake jury duty scams

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner says a wave of scams involving fake jury duty threats is "out of control," prompting a new public awareness campaign aimed at protecting residents and recovering stolen funds.

Victims are often contacted by phone or mail and pressured to pay large sums of money under false claims that they or a loved one is facing arrest. The scammers use personal information and convincing tactics to appear legitimate.

Cyber crimes unit sees results

Skinner said his newly formed cyber crimes unit has executed 800 search warrants and recovered $1.5 million in recent months. The unit is targeting fraudsters who use fake warrants and fabricated legal threats to extort money.

One 26-year-old Collin County man was told he was under investigation for credit card fraud. The scammers knew his passwords and demanded his entire savings — $4,000.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner CBS News Texas

Crypto ATMs used for payments

Flyers are being distributed at convenience stores across Collin County, especially those with cryptocurrency ATMs. Skinner said these machines are often used by victims to deposit money directly into scammers' accounts.

Store owners are being asked to monitor transactions and watch for elderly customers who may be vulnerable to fraud.

Sheriff shares personal experience

Skinner said he was once targeted himself. "I got a call from someone claiming to be Sheriff Jim Skinner," he said. "They said I missed jury duty and had a warrant out for my arrest. I told them, 'I am Sheriff Jim Skinner — and I promise you, you'll end up in my jail one day.'"

Public urged to stay alert

Skinner said law enforcement officers will never call to demand money. He emphasized that victims often feel embarrassed, but raising awareness is key to stopping the scams.

"These are sophisticated, tech-savvy criminals who have no respect for their fellow man," Skinner said. "The more we talk about it, the harder it becomes for them to succeed."