After stormy weekend, severe weather threat continues for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The threat of severe weather continues Monday for North Texas after parts of the region saw large hail and damaging winds over the weekend.

A stalled frontal boundary will keep our temperatures a bit cooler this afternoon, with highs near 90 in DFW before the storms arrive. North of the front, along the Red River, temperatures will only reach the low 80s.

Once again we will be tracking strong to severe storms on First Alert radar through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a level 2 threat (slight risk) for all of North Texas, and level 3 threat (enhanced risk) for areas south of I-20 and west of I-35.

While the hail threat is still the greatest, up to the size of baseballs, the tornado threat is also higher today with an isolated tornado possible anywhere in North Texas.

Damaging winds to 70 mph and localized flooding are also possible.

Around 4 p.m., storms will form in our western counties and track eastward through the evening hours. They will likely impact the Metroplex starting at 8 p.m.

While we could use the rain, we could do with a break from the severe weather. Unfortunately that doesn't arrive until later in the week.

A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, followed by isolated strong to severe storms midday into the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure builds throughout the week, taking the high temperature to the triple digits by the end of the week. Feels-like temperatures will be 105 to 110 degrees and we will likely see heat advisories issued.