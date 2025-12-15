14-year-old suspect in deadly North Texas shooting taken into custody in Dallas, police say

The 14-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a man in Collin County over the weekend is in custody, police said.

Lavon police said Monday night that the teenage boy was taken into custody in Dallas without incident.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night, just before 9 p.m. on Wellington Drive in Lavon, when an argument broke out between the 14-year-old suspect and a 24-year-old acquaintance.

Police say that the altercation turned deadly. The teen shot and killed the 24-year-old before fleeing the scene.

"A murder is a very rare thing in our city, so it's shocking," said J. Michael Jones, the Lavon Chief of Police. "And it's even more shocking that this suspect is a 14-year-old."

Community ISD confirmed the suspect is a student at Community Trails Middle School, where district leaders took extra precautions in case he is still in town.

Earlier Monday, Jones urged the suspect and anyone helping him to turn him in, saying, "I will find you. I will investigate you, and I will put you in jail."

Lavon police thanked the community and several law enforcement agencies for their help with the investigation, including the Collin County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Louisiana State Police, the Collin County Sheriff's Office, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the Community Independent School District Police Department, the Lavon Fire Department, and many others.